Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President

7 December 2022, 18:02
Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the maturity and social responsibility of Kazakh businesses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility. The Paryz contest winners alone have allocated around KZT36bn to social project and charity in 2022, creating over five thousand new jobs,» said the Head of State during the Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony.

The went on to add that the State on its part provides effective measures of social support for employers that train qualified workers. Up to 30 thousand people have got jobs as part of the Youth Practice, First Workplace, Contract of Generations this year.

The President noted that contribution to the formation of accessible environment for citizens with special needs will be taken into account when choosing Paryz context winners starting from next year.

Earlier it was reported that the Presidential Altyn sapa and Paryz Prize awarding ceremony kicked off in Astana.


