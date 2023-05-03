Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole

    3 May 2023, 09:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 Alexander Bublik held the first round match at the Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole clay-court tournament in France, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    Bublik defeated Italian player Riccardo Bonadio (world No 180) in two sets with a total score of 7:6, 4:5. The game lasted for an hour and 37 minutes.

    During the match, Bublik hit ten aces and made six double faults. He won also five points and three games in a row.

    Previously, in Madrid, Bublik lost to Danish Holger Rune in the second round match.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

