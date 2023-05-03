Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 May 2023, 09:19
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 Alexander Bublik held the first round match at the Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole clay-court tournament in France, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

Bublik defeated Italian player Riccardo Bonadio (world No 180) in two sets with a total score of 7:6, 4:5. The game lasted for an hour and 37 minutes.

During the match, Bublik hit ten aces and made six double faults. He won also five points and three games in a row.

Previously, in Madrid, Bublik lost to Danish Holger Rune in the second round match.


Sport   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
Kazakhstan marks Defender of the Motherland Day
April 7. Today's Birthdays
April 7. Today's Birthdays
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
At least 9 people killed, seven wounded in shooting at Dallas mall in U.S.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Qazaqstan Hockey Open: Kazakhstan to play vs Belarus
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Kazakhstan gets a ticket to Water Polo World Cup Super Final
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
Climate change could push M of people into extreme poverty in Brazil
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa
50 migrants arrive in 2 boats on Lampedusa