Kazakhstani Bublik strolls into quarterfinals at Open 13 Provence

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani No.1 tennis player Alexander Bublik defeated Grégoire Barrère in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Open 13 Provence, an ATP 250 event in Marseille, France, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

He won with a score of 6:4, 6:2. The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 4 minutes.