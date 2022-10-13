Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bublik storms into ATP 250 Florence quarterfinals
13 October 2022, 12:20

Kazakhstani Bublik storms into ATP 250 Florence quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the quarterfinal round, Alexander Bublik will play against American Jeffrey John Wolf, Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

World No43 Alexander Bublik beat French player Corentin Moutet (ranked 69 by ATP) during the second round match of ATP 250 in Florence, Italy.

The game ended with the score 7:5, 6:4 in favor of Bublik.

The match lasted for 1 hour and 27 minutes. Bublik hit 7 aces and converted two break points of four.


