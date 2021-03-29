Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik sets personal best at Miami Open

    29 March 2021, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s top-seeded tennis player Alexander Bublik has achieved his personal best by powering into the fourth round at Miami Open, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the third-round match, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated James Duckworth of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and for the first time in his career reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters tournament.

    The match between the two lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes, with the Kazakhstani firing 10 aces, making three double faults, and saving four break points out of 12.

    The Kazakhstani is to play against American Taylor Fritz on March 30.

    Bublik and Duckworth had their first encounter, with the latter achieving his personal best by advancing into the third round of the Masters tournament after beating Belgian David Goffin.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

