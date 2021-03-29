Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik sets personal best at Miami Open

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2021, 11:05
Kazakhstani Bublik sets personal best at Miami Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s top-seeded tennis player Alexander Bublik has achieved his personal best by powering into the fourth round at Miami Open, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the third-round match, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated James Duckworth of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and for the first time in his career reached the fourth round of the ATP Masters tournament.

The match between the two lasted for 1 hour and 24 minutes, with the Kazakhstani firing 10 aces, making three double faults, and saving four break points out of 12.

The Kazakhstani is to play against American Taylor Fritz on March 30.

Bublik and Duckworth had their first encounter, with the latter achieving his personal best by advancing into the third round of the Masters tournament after beating Belgian David Goffin.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events