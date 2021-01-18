Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik rises to career-high in ATP rankings

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 January 2021, 11:59
Kazakhstani Bublik rises to career-high in ATP rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik has climbed to the 45th spot of the updated ATP rankings this, the highest spot in his career, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Last week the 23-year-old Bublik reached the final of the 2021 Antalya Open in Turkey. Unfortunately, he was forced to retire in the middle of the match due an injury.

As for other representatives of Kazakhstan in the updated ATP rankings, Mikhail Kukushkin and Dmitry Popko both retained their spots 89th and 165th, respectively.

Serb Novak Djokovic dominates the ATP rankings and is followed by Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events