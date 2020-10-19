Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik rises in ATP rankings

    19 October 2020, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik has jumped three spots up the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik rose three spots up to number 49 in the world. Unlike Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan slid one spot down to number 89. Kazakhstani Dmitriy Popko climbed five pots this week landing number 173.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the ATP rankings topped by Novak Djokovic. Coming in second is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Austrian Dominic Thiem is 3rd.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
