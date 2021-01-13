Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik retires from Antalya Open final

    13 January 2021, 17:56

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik has retired from the 2021 Antalya Open final match, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The 23-year-old Bublik twisted his ankle in the semifinal-match against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and was forced to retire in the first set of the Antalya Open final against Alex de Minaur.

    The 21-year-old Aussie was leading Bublik 2-0 in the first set, when the Kazakhstani retired.

    This was Bublik’s third time in the ATP final on the way to which he stunned Italian Salvatore Caruso, French Tristan Lamasine, and top-seed Italian Matteo Berrettini.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

