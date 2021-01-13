Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik retires from Antalya Open final

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2021, 17:56
Kazakhstani Bublik retires from Antalya Open final

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik has retired from the 2021 Antalya Open final match, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old Bublik twisted his ankle in the semifinal-match against Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and was forced to retire in the first set of the Antalya Open final against Alex de Minaur.

The 21-year-old Aussie was leading Bublik 2-0 in the first set, when the Kazakhstani retired.

This was Bublik’s third time in the ATP final on the way to which he stunned Italian Salvatore Caruso, French Tristan Lamasine, and top-seed Italian Matteo Berrettini.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events