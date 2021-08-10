Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik retains his spot in top 40 of ATP singles ranking

    10 August 2021, 11:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece top the ATP’s ranking in singles.

    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is still ranked 39th. Another Kazakhstanis Mikhail Kukushkin (131st) and Dmitry Popko (181st) climbed one and two spots up in the latest ATP singles ranking.

    As for doubles, Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan lost one spot to number 36th. Kazakhstanis Bublik, Nedoveysov, and Kukushkin are placed 49th, 84th, and 133rd, respectively.

    The top-3 of the ATP doubles ranking includes Croatian Mate Pavić, Nikola Mektić, and French Nicolas Mahut.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
