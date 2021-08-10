Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik retains his spot in top 40 of ATP singles ranking

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 August 2021, 11:37
Kazakhstani Bublik retains his spot in top 40 of ATP singles ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece top the ATP’s ranking in singles.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan is still ranked 39th. Another Kazakhstanis Mikhail Kukushkin (131st) and Dmitry Popko (181st) climbed one and two spots up in the latest ATP singles ranking.

As for doubles, Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan lost one spot to number 36th. Kazakhstanis Bublik, Nedoveysov, and Kukushkin are placed 49th, 84th, and 133rd, respectively.

The top-3 of the ATP doubles ranking includes Croatian Mate Pavić, Nikola Mektić, and French Nicolas Mahut.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events