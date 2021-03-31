Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Bublik reaches ATP Tour Masters 1000 event quarter-finals for the first time

    31 March 2021, 10:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the three-set match of the fourth round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 event – Miami Open, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has defeated American Taylor Fritz, world No.32, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-4, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In 2 hours and 12 minutes 23-year-old Bublik fired 23 aces, made eight double faults, and saved five break points, and his opponent hit five aces, made one double fault, and saved three break points. The two had three encounters between each other, with each resulting in the Kazakhstani's victory.

    In the quarterfinals, Bublik is to face off against Jannik Sinner of Italy, to whom he lost at the tournament in Dubai two weeks ago.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths