Kazakhstani Bublik propels into Antalya Open quarterfinal

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2021, 23:41
ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the quarterfinal of the Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In the second-round match 8th-seeded Bublik eliminated world number 271 Tristan Lamasine of France in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 37 minutes. Bublik fired six aces, whereas Lamasine hit none.

In the quarterfinal Bublik will face top-seed Matteo Berrettini who stunned Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2, 6-3.

It should be noted that Bublik together with another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev were upset by French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the quarterfinal match of the Men’s Doubles event.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
