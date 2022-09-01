Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bublik lost to Spanish Carreño Busta at US Open
1 September 2022 10:14

Kazakhstani Bublik lost to Spanish Carreño Busta at US Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 Alexander Bublik (world No47) held the second round match at the US Open in New York, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the 1/32 finals, Bublik faced Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta (world No 15) and lost to him in four sets with the score 6:4, 4:6, 3:6, 6:7. The match lasted for 3 hours and 1 minute.

During the match, Bublik hit 28 aces and made 12 double faults. He also won 5 points and three games in a row.

Earlier, Wimbledon 2022 champion Elena Rybakina suffered an upset in the first round match vs French tennis player Clara Burel (world No131).


