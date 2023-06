Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No. 1 singles tennis player Alexander Bublik and Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. lost to Tallon Griekspoor and Robin Haase in the men’s doubles Round of 16 match at the S-Hertogenbosch 2023 in the Netherlands, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

They were defeated in three sets 7:6, 3:6, 9:11. The clash lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.