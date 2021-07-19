Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Bublik loses 3 spots in ATP ranking

    19 July 2021, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has lost three spots in the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik who will represent Kazakhstan along with other tennis player at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics landed the 40th spot of the updated world ranking.

    Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin climbed one spot up to №123, while another representative of Kazakhstan Dmitry Popko slid two spots down to №187.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains at the top of the ATP ranking. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev. Spaniard Rafael Nadal is third in the world.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

