NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM World No38, Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik qualified for the third round of Wimbledon after defeating the world No64, Serbian Dusan Lajovic with a score 7:6 (9:7), 6:2, 7:5.

During the two-hour match, Bublik hit 17 aces, made 5 double faults, and converted 3 break points.

In the third round, Alexander Bublik will meet American Frances Tiafoe.