30 August 2022 12:14

Kazakhstani Bublik eases into Round 2 at U.S. Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Aleksandr Bublik strolled into Round 2 at the now-running U.S. Open beating Hugo Gaston of France with a score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The encounter lasted for 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Next Bublik will play vs Spain’s Pablo Carreño Busta who defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria in the first-round match.

The U.S. Open runs between August 29 and September 11. The prize fund stands at USD 60 mln.









Photo: ktf.kz