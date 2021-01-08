Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Antalya Open 2nd Round

    8 January 2021, 10:25

    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik strolled into Round 16 of the 2021 Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Seeded 8th at the tournament the 23-year-old Kazakhstani upset Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted for one hours 8 min. Bublik fired eight aces, whereas world number 76 Caruso hit none.

    In the next round Bublik will face off with the winner of French Tristan Lamasine vs. Belarusian Egor Gerasimov match.

    It should be noted that Bublik together with another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev will play against David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening match of the Men’s Doubles event as well.

    The prize fund of the tournament totals €300,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths