Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Antalya Open 2nd Round

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 January 2021, 10:25
Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Antalya Open 2nd Round

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik strolled into Round 16 of the 2021 Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Seeded 8th at the tournament the 23-year-old Kazakhstani upset Italian Salvatore Caruso in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. The match lasted for one hours 8 min. Bublik fired eight aces, whereas world number 76 Caruso hit none.

In the next round Bublik will face off with the winner of French Tristan Lamasine vs. Belarusian Egor Gerasimov match.

It should be noted that Bublik together with another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev will play against David Goffin and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the opening match of the Men’s Doubles event as well.

The prize fund of the tournament totals €300,000.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events