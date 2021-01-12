Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bublik books 3rd ATP final in career

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 January 2021, 22:06
ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – World number 49 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has cruised into the final of the Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform reports.

In the quarterfinal-match the 8th-seed Bublik eliminated French Jeremy Chardy in a three-set thriller 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 that lasted for two hours 5 minutes.

The 23-year-old Bublik hit 15 (!) aces and made 11 double faults, whereas the French fired five aces and made four double faults.

Bublik stunned Italian Salvatore Caruso, French Tristan Lamasine, top-seed Italian Matteo Berrettini on his way to the Antalya Open final.

This will be Bublik’s third time in the ATP final where he will clash with world 23 Alex de Minaur from Australia.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
