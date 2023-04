Kazakhstani Bublik approaches ATP Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani No. 1 tennis player Alexander Bublik climbed three spots up in the updated ATP Singles Ranking this week to rank 53rd, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Timofey Skatov also moved three spots up to 141st place.

The Top 3 remains unchanged with Novak Djokovic topping the ATP Singles Ranking. He is followed by Carlos Alcaraz ranked 2nd and Stefanos Tsitsipas rising to World No. 3.