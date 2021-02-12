Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bublik and Golubev stroll into Australian Open, Round 2, Doubles

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2021, 16:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik and Andrei Golubev advanced into the Round 2, Men's Doubles at the now-running Australian Open, the press service of the Kazakh Tennis Federation reports.

In the Round 1, Men’s Doubles, Kazakhstani tandem crashed Salvatore Caruso and Emil Ruusuvuori with a score 7:6, 7:5. The match lasted for 1 hour 31 minutes.

In the next Round the Kazakh duo will play vs the top-seeded Columbians Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal.

As earlier reported, James Duckworth and Marc Polmans from Australia defeated Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 7-6 (3), 6-2.


