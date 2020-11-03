Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani boxers up in Boxrec rankings after claiming WBC, WBO titles

    3 November 2020, 07:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers Miras Yertanov (2-0, 0KOs), Nurbol Sultanbay (3-0, 1KO), Alimzhan Tursunov (4-0, 3KOs), and Torgynbek Amirov (2-0, OKOs) climbed up in the Boxrec.com rankings following their wins in Atyrau city, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Miras Yertanov defeated Daryn Imakhanov (1-1, 0KOs) on points, winning the WBC ABC Silver super welterweight title and was 185 lines up in the Boxrec.com rankings to 1,263rd spot.

    Nurbol Sultanbay now ranks 1,279th by RoxRec, 108 positions up after he claimed the Youth WBO Asia Pacific title winning over Yerasyl Akranbek (1-1, 0KOs) in the super welterweight division

    Alimzhan Tursunov defeated Beket Kozhabekov (1-1, 0KOs) by knockout in the fourth round to claim the interim WBC ABC Silver super featherweight belt, moving 140 lines up to 902nd spot in the BoxRec rankings.

    Torgynbek Amirov won over Nurbolat Bekbauov (1-1, 1KOs) by unanimous decision, securing himself the 1,081st place, 13 spots up, in the BoxRec rankings among super featherweights. Now he holds the Youth WBO Asia Pacific title.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

