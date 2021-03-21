Kazakhstani boxers scoop 10 medals in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have hauled ten medals at the International Men and Women Bosphorus Boxing Tournament which wrapped up in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Darkhan Duisebai and Abzal Kuttybekov clinched gold in Men’s 69kg and 91kg weight categories, respectively.

Silver went to Sagyndyk Togambai (91 kg weight class) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg weight class).

Damir Abdikadyr (52kg), Bulat Yersultan (63kg), Ayatulla Takizhanov (75kg), Angelina Lukas (51kg), Vladislava Kukhta (57kg), and Rimma Volosenko (60kg) took home bronze.



