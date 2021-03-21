Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani boxers scoop 10 medals in Turkey

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2021, 16:36
Kazakhstani boxers scoop 10 medals in Turkey

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have hauled ten medals at the International Men and Women Bosphorus Boxing Tournament which wrapped up in Istanbul, Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Darkhan Duisebai and Abzal Kuttybekov clinched gold in Men’s 69kg and 91kg weight categories, respectively.

Silver went to Sagyndyk Togambai (91 kg weight class) and Valentina Khalzova (75kg weight class).

Damir Abdikadyr (52kg), Bulat Yersultan (63kg), Ayatulla Takizhanov (75kg), Angelina Lukas (51kg), Vladislava Kukhta (57kg), and Rimma Volosenko (60kg) took home bronze.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand