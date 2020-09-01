Kazakhstani boxers retain spots in renewed WBA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association has renewed its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstani heavyweight boxer Beibut Shumenov has retained his title of regular world champion.

WBA International, WBC Asia and WBO champion Aidos Yerbosynuly is placed second just behind Cuban David Morrell Jr., but ahead of another Cuban Lennox Allenin in the super middleweight division. British boxer Callum Smith is ranked as the world super-middleweight champion by WBA.

WBA Continental Americas super lightweight belt holder Batyr Dzhukembayev retained 15th spot, with Dominican boxer Alberto Puello (first), British Lewis Ritson (second) and Cuban Rances Brthelemy (third) being in top 3 super lightweight champions by WBA. British Josh Taylor holds the WBA super champion title in the super lightweight weight class.



