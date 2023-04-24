Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings

    24 April 2023, 15:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Organization has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani super middleweight Ali Akhmedov climbed up to the 11th spot.

    Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez holds the WBO super-middleweight champion title. Demetrius Andrade of the US, Erik Bazinyan of Canada, and Diego Pacheco of the US are included in the top-3 of the WBO super middleweight ranking.
    Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan is ranked as the WBO middleweight champion. The top three middleweight boxers by the WBO include Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, British Liam Smith, and Mexican Jaime Munguia. Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultan, who holds the WBO International middleweight title, is placed fourth in the ranking.

    Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan retains his 15th spot in the WBO junior lightweight ranking. The top-3 of the WBO junior lightweight ranking is made of Archie Sharp of Great Britain, Oscar Valdez of Mexico, and Albert Bell of the US.

    The WBO junior lightweight champion title belongs to Mexican Emanuel Navarrete.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani tennis players up in latest ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events