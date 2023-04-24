Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2023, 15:12
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Organization has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani super middleweight Ali Akhmedov climbed up to the 11th spot.

Mexican Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez holds the WBO super-middleweight champion title. Demetrius Andrade of the US, Erik Bazinyan of Canada, and Diego Pacheco of the US are included in the top-3 of the WBO super middleweight ranking.
Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan is ranked as the WBO middleweight champion. The top three middleweight boxers by the WBO include Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin, British Liam Smith, and Mexican Jaime Munguia. Kazakhstani Meiirim Nursultan, who holds the WBO International middleweight title, is placed fourth in the ranking.

Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan retains his 15th spot in the WBO junior lightweight ranking. The top-3 of the WBO junior lightweight ranking is made of Archie Sharp of Great Britain, Oscar Valdez of Mexico, and Albert Bell of the US.

The WBO junior lightweight champion title belongs to Mexican Emanuel Navarrete.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing   Gennady Golovkin  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
Rainfall in Italy down 18% over last 30 years says ANBI
May 1. Today's Birthdays
May 1. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kazakhstan celebrates People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on People’s Unity Day