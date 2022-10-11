Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBC rankings

    11 October 2022, 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

    According to the new rankings, WBC International champ Zhan Kossobutsiy remained 10th in the super heavyweight division.

    Kazakhstani cruiserweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev climbed up to the 32nd spot, while Serik Mussadilov retained his 40th spot.

    Aidos Yerbosynuly is still 19th, and Ali Akhmedov – 10th in the super middleweight class of the rankings.

    Kazakhstan’s middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov retained 8th spot.

    Daniyar Yeleussinov remains 23rd, and holder of the WBC Youth title Talgat Shaiken dropped to 36th spot in the updated WBC welterweight rankings.

    WBC Silver champion Sergei Lipinets is 9th, while Batyr Dzhukembayev 29th in the WBC super middleweight rankings.


    Photo: sports.kz





    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhan Kossobutskyi beats Hussein Muhamed, defeats WBC International heavyweight belt
    3 Kazakhstanis advance at Asian Boxing Championships in Amman
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit