Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBC rankings
11 October 2022, 15:13

Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBC rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Sports.kz.

According to the new rankings, WBC International champ Zhan Kossobutsiy remained 10th in the super heavyweight division.

Kazakhstani cruiserweight Kamshybek Kunkabayev climbed up to the 32nd spot, while Serik Mussadilov retained his 40th spot.

Aidos Yerbosynuly is still 19th, and Ali Akhmedov – 10th in the super middleweight class of the rankings.

Kazakhstan’s middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov retained 8th spot.

Daniyar Yeleussinov remains 23rd, and holder of the WBC Youth title Talgat Shaiken dropped to 36th spot in the updated WBC welterweight rankings.

WBC Silver champion Sergei Lipinets is 9th, while Batyr Dzhukembayev 29th in the WBC super middleweight rankings.


Photo: sports.kz





Related news
Zhan Kossobutskyi beats Hussein Muhamed, defeats WBC International heavyweight belt
3 Kazakhstanis advance at Asian Boxing Championships in Amman
Read also
Kazakhstan wins 8 bronze medals at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals
President sends letter of encouragement to boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly
Kazakhstan secures 3rd bronze at IBSA World Judo Championships
Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
2 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
3 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
4 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
5 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit

News

Archive