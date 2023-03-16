Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani boxers learn their spots in renewed WBC rankings

    16 March 2023, 19:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhan Kossobutskiy retained the 8th spot and Ivan Dychko climbed to the 30th line in the WBC super-heavyweight ranking.

    Kamshybek Kunkabayev was placed 31st in the cruiserweight ranking.

    Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan remained fourth in the latest WBC super-middleweight ranking.

    Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin took first line, and Meiirim Nursultanov fifth in the middleweight ranking.

    Talgat Shaiken retained 31st spot in the welterweight class.

    Ex-world champ Sergey Lipinets climbed up from 5th to 4th line, whereas Batyr Dzhukembayev lost three spots to rank 33rd in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10