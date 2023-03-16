Kazakhstani boxers learn their spots in renewed WBC rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Council (WBC) has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhan Kossobutskiy retained the 8th spot and Ivan Dychko climbed to the 30th line in the WBC super-heavyweight ranking.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev was placed 31st in the cruiserweight ranking.

Ali Akhmedov of Kazakhstan remained fourth in the latest WBC super-middleweight ranking.

Kazakhstan’s Gennady Golovkin took first line, and Meiirim Nursultanov fifth in the middleweight ranking.

Talgat Shaiken retained 31st spot in the welterweight class.

Ex-world champ Sergey Lipinets climbed up from 5th to 4th line, whereas Batyr Dzhukembayev lost three spots to rank 33rd in the latest WBC super lightweight ranking.