Kazakhstani boxers learn their spots in latest WBA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The World Boxing Association (WBA) has issued renewed rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Ivan Dychko climbed to 10th spot in the updated WBA super heavyweight ranking, after claiming the WBA Fedecaribe regional belt by knocking out Argentine Ariel Bracamonte. Zhan Kossobutskiy of Kazakhstan lost two spots to now rank 14th.

Cruiserweight Serik Mussadilov of Kazakhstan remained 15th according to the latest WBA ranking.

In the super middleweight division, Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet was down to 9th spot.

Sultan Zaurbek of Kazakhstan retained his 10th spot in the new WBA super featherweight ranking.

Kazakhstani Yevgeny Pavlov climbed to the 5th spot in the super bantamweight ranking by the WBA.