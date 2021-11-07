Kazakhstani boxers clinch 5 medals at AIBA World Boxing Championships

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan claimed the world champion title at the 2021 AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bibossinov scooped gold by defeating American Roscoe Hill 5:0 in the Men’s Fly (48-51kg) final.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Serik Temirzhanov lost to Jahmal Harvey of the U.S. in the Men’ Feather (54-57kg) final, settling for silver.

That means that Kazakhstani boxers hauled two gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the event.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Temirtas Zhussupov clinched the first gold at the AIBA World Boxing Championships. Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan collected silver. Bronze went to captain of the Kazakh national boxing team Abylaikhan Zhussupov.