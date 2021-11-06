Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani boxer Temirtas Zhussupov becomes world champion

    6 November 2021, 09:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Temirtas Zhussupov won gold at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    He crashed Wuttichal Yurachai of Thailand in the Men’s Minimumweight (46-48kg) final of the championships. Zhussupov dominated in the second round and sent his opponent into knockdown in the third one claiming the title of the world champion.

    After the decisive bout, Temirtas Zhussupov said he dedicates his win to all Kazakhstanis.

    Another Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan settled for silver after a tough Men’s Bantam (51-54kg) final. He lost to Japanese Tomoya Tsuboi who took home gold.

    Two more Kazakhstanis – Saken Bibossinov and Serik Temirzhanov - are expected to fight for gold in Belgrade.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
