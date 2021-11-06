Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani boxer Temirtas Zhussupov becomes world champion

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 November 2021, 09:22
Kazakhstani boxer Temirtas Zhussupov becomes world champion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Temirtas Zhussupov won gold at the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

He crashed Wuttichal Yurachai of Thailand in the Men’s Minimumweight (46-48kg) final of the championships. Zhussupov dominated in the second round and sent his opponent into knockdown in the third one claiming the title of the world champion.photo

After the decisive bout, Temirtas Zhussupov said he dedicates his win to all Kazakhstanis.

Another Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan settled for silver after a tough Men’s Bantam (51-54kg) final. He lost to Japanese Tomoya Tsuboi who took home gold.photo

Two more Kazakhstanis – Saken Bibossinov and Serik Temirzhanov - are expected to fight for gold in Belgrade.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand