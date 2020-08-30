Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani boxer Serik Mussadilov KOs American, stays undefeated

    30 August 2020, 13:14

    VENICE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Serik Mussadilov aka Panda (5-0, 5 kos) won his sixth professional boxing fight, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The four-round heavyweight fight between Kazakhstani Serik Mussadilov and American Quintella Thompson held in Venice, Los Angeles, ended with a knockout loss for the latter in the first round.

    The Kazakhstani boxer gained his sixth win in the professional boxing career with no loses. The Kazakhstani boxer's fight against American Quintella Thompson whose career now includes 11 defeats was the first since 2017.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events Boxing
