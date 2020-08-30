Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani boxer Serik Mussadilov KOs American, stays undefeated

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 August 2020, 13:14
Kazakhstani boxer Serik Mussadilov KOs American, stays undefeated

VENICE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Serik Mussadilov aka Panda (5-0, 5 kos) won his sixth professional boxing fight, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The four-round heavyweight fight between Kazakhstani Serik Mussadilov and American Quintella Thompson held in Venice, Los Angeles, ended with a knockout loss for the latter in the first round.

The Kazakhstani boxer gained his sixth win in the professional boxing career with no loses. The Kazakhstani boxer's fight against American Quintella Thompson whose career now includes 11 defeats was the first since 2017.


Events   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand