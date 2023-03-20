Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani boxer scores knockdown, advances at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

    20 March 2023, 17:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2017 Asian champion Madina Nurshayeva advanced at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Madina Nurshayeva defeated Hongeun Choi of South Korea by a split decision of the judges in the 70kg Round of 16 final of the tournament. The Kazakhstani scored a knockdown in round 3 of the bout.

    Earlier Kazakhstani Zhazira Urakbayeva (52kg) lost to Indian Sakshi Sakshi.

    The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are to run through March 26, 2023.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
