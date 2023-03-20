Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani boxer scores knockdown, advances at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

20 March 2023, 17:35
Kazakhstani boxer scores knockdown, advances at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2017 Asian champion Madina Nurshayeva advanced at the 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Madina Nurshayeva defeated Hongeun Choi of South Korea by a split decision of the judges in the 70kg Round of 16 final of the tournament. The Kazakhstani scored a knockdown in round 3 of the bout.

Earlier Kazakhstani Zhazira Urakbayeva (52kg) lost to Indian Sakshi Sakshi.

The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships are to run through March 26, 2023.


Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
Kazakh Abuzhakynova ranks among world’s Top 5 female judokas
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News