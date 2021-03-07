Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani boxer Sabyrkhan Makhmud claims gold in Spain

    7 March 2021, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The two Kazakhstani boxers claimed two medals in the final matches of the 2021 International Boxing Tournament «Boxam» in Castellon, Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Kazakhstani Sabyrkhan Makhmud clinched gold after defeating Spanish Gabriel Escobar in the 52kg weight class.

    In the 91kg category, Vassiliy Levit of Kazakhstan won silver after losing the final fight against Emmanuel Reyes Pla of Spain.

    Earlier Kazakhstanis Serik Temirzhanov, Abylaikhan Zhusupov, Bekzad Nurdauletov, and Nurlan Saparbay became bronze medalists of the 2021 International Boxing Tournament «Boxam».

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Events Kazakhstan Boxing
