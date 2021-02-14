Kazakhstani boxer faces defeat in fight for WBC ABC Continental belt

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pro boxer Daulet Daukenov suffered his second loss in the title fight in Kyiv, Ukraine, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The 10-round super lightweight bout for the vacant WBC ABC Continental belt between Kazakhstani Daulet Daukenov and Ukrainian Aleksandr Abramyan ended in the latter’s victory by the judges’ unanimous decision.

Ukrainian Aleksandr Abramyan gained him the 5th professional win and claimed the WBC ABC Continental belt, while Kazakhstani Daulet Daukenov suffered the 2nd loss in his professional boxing career. It is his first loss since July 2018.

The 27-year-old Kazakhstani had his last fight on October 6 in Minsk, Belarus, where he defeated Ukrainian Nazri Rakhimov (6-2,3KOs) by the judges’ unanimous decision and claimed the WBA Asian East super lightweight belt.