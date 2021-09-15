Kazakhstani boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in top-5 of IBF rankings after win by knockout

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Federation has issued the latest rankings, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Aidos Yerbossynuly has moved up from 6th to 4th spot in the IBF’s recent ranking in the super middleweight class.

While the two first spots of the IBF super middleweight ranking are vacant, Russian Evgeny Shvedenko is third. The IBF super middleweight title belongs to American Caleb Plant.

In the qualifying bout on September 12 Yerbossynuly knocked out Lennox Allen of Guyana in the 10th round in Nur-Sultan city and is now a WBA super middleweight world champion title contender.



