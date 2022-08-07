Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
7 August 2022 09:40

Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 18-year-old Bibisara Assaubayeva from Kazakhstan was honored the title of the Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021, Kazinform learned from Bibissara’s Instagram account.

«Yesterday was the FIDE awards ceremony. XV World Champion Viswanathan Anand handed over the «Outstanding Chess Player of Asia 2021» award to me. Thanks to FIDE for a high appreciation of my work!» she posted.

The ceremony was held on August 5 in Chennai, India, as part of the 44th Chess Olympiad, and was aimed at honoring the winners of the Year of the Woman in Chess Awards.

Recall that Bibisara Assaubayeva became the first Kazakhstani chess player who had won the World Rapid and Blitz Championships last year in Warsaw.

In 2021, she also became a silver medalist at the World Rapid Chess Championships in Poland. In addition, Bibisara was the first at the Asian Women's Online Championship in 2021. She also was awarded the order of «Golden Mongoose» and «Shapagat».


Photo: instagram.com/bibisarachess





Related news
Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
Read also
Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10
COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals
Vuelta a Burgos. Miguel Angel Lopez 3rd in GC
Popular
1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
3 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
4 August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals

News

Archive