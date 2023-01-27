Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva beats well-known grandmaster Sergey Karjakin

27 January 2023, 15:24
ASTANA. KAZINFORM World’s two-time blitz champion Bibissara Assaubayeva created a sensation at the ongoing Chess Stars International Tournament in Moscow after beating hot favorite of the competition Sergey Karjakin in the Rapid, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The Russian chess player ranks among the world’s top grandmasters with 2,739 points.

According to commentators, Bibisara defeated Karjakin despite his bright defense scheme. Their match has already become a decoration of the event, in terms of emotional content and results.

In her previous interviews, Bibisara said she wants to play vs. Sergey Karjakin and Teimour Radjabov.

In turn, the Russian grandmaster stated he is not ashamed of being defeated only once at the tournament.

«I lost to the world champion who plays very well,» he said after the match.

World’s best chess players including Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Teimour Radjabov, Raunak Sadhwani, Francisco Vallejo, Vladislav Artemiev, Kateryna Lagno and others gathered at the event with the prize fund of RUB15 million.

The Rapid took place on January 24-26, and the Blitz will be held on January 28-30.


