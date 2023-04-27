Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Bibarys Spatai claims gold at 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 18:41
Kazakhstani Bibarys Spatai claims gold at 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships Photo: csp-parasport.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Bibarys Spatai claimed a gold medal at the ongoing 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

Bibarys Spatai of Kazakhstan won the men’s KL2 500m gold with a result of 2min and 01.07 sec, leaving behind Uzbek and Indian athletes.

Kazakhstani Zhalgas Taikenov and Zhanyl Baltabayev hauled silver in the men’s KL3 and VL3 500m events, respectively.

The 2023 Asian Paracanoe Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, is to run through April 30. The tournament brought together around 80 athletes from eight Asian countries.


