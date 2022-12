Kazakhstani biathlete wins silver at IBU Junior Cup in Italy

14 December 2022, 21:10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani biathlete Vadim Kurales finished second in the men’s 15km individual competition at the IBU Junior Cup in Val Martello, Italy, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz

Jacob Kulbin of Estonia came first in the completion. Hans Koellner was third.

Photo: olympic.kz